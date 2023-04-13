ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized after she was shot on Lyell Avenue overnight into Thursday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that they responded to Lyell Avenue and found evidence of gunshots. They then learned that a woman in her 20s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to police, she was shot at least once in the lower body. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody for the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.