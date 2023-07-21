ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was shot on Jefferson Avenue around midnight on Thursday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said she was found on Cady Street following a 911 call. They found the 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where it was determined she had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the shooting took place on Jefferson Avenue. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.