ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a shooting on Cedarwood Terrace sent one person to the hospital and left multiple homes riddled with bullet holes.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Garson Avenue and Cedarwood Terrace around 5:00 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was taken in a private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound a short time later.

Police say her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Investigators say multiple homes in the 500 block of Garson Avenue were hit by gunfire in the shooting. No injuries were reported by anyone inside.

