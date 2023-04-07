ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is hospitalized following a hit-and-run on Joseph Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that at 11 p.m. Thursday night, a Dodge pick-up truck was heading down Joseph Ave. when it hit an unoccupied, parked car on the side of the road. The impact caused the parked car to hit another parked car and a car occupied by a 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

The woman in the occupied car was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a leg injury, which was deemed non-life-threatening.

RPD then said the truck left the scene and was abandoned by the driver on Avenue B. Officers said the truck was on its side and that it hit a utility pole.

