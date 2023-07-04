ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday, after being hit with a machete in the City of Rochester.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to Cedarwood Terrace around 8:00 Tuesday night for the report of a stabbing. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators determined she had been struck with a machete, causing a serious, but not life-threatening upper body injury. Police did not share any additional information about the nature of the incident.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.