ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman who was shot at a restaurant on Winton Place Sunday morning has died, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. at the Trio Restaurant in Henrietta. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old woman inside with a gunshot to her torso.

She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for what was initially serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She died Sunday evening.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.