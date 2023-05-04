ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was found guilty of second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing at Durand Eastman Park.

In September 2021, Rochester police said that 67-year-old James Wooden was found dead at the park with over 40 stab wounds. 43-year-old Shannon Reinholtz, in addition to Kristen Dean-Krueger, was identified by police as suspects.

The two were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. On March 30, 2023, Krueger pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for Wooden’s death, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

“It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that both women will contemplate their destructive behavior that took the life of a 67-year-old man,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Although they will never get their loved one back, it is our hope that the family of James Wooden all feel a sense of justice in today’s verdict.”

Rienholtz will face sentencing on June 13. She is being sentenced as a second violent felony offender. Krueger’s next court date is scheduled for May 16.