ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is expected to recover from a shooting that took place on Lake Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a home on Lake Ave for the report of an assault. They found the victim, who was 65 years old, with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

RPD says there are no suspects in custody for the shooting and it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.