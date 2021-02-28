Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter after striking boyfriend

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police were called to a report of a deceased man laying on the roadway near County Route 85 in the town of Tuscarora.

Troopers identified the body as 31-year-old Nicholas Tracy of Addison. According to NYSP, Tracy was driving on County Route 85 with his girlfriend Brittany Carlson as his passenger.

Troopers said Tracy exited the vehicle and then began to walk. At that point Carlson, 29, entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove at Tracy and struck him.

Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown why Tracy left the vehicle.

Carlson was arrested and charged with Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd Degree, Manslaughter 2nd Degree, Reckless Driving, Driving While Intoxicated and Unsafe Start.

The Steuben County District Attorney is currently working with State Police investigators. The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the State Police at (607) 962-3292.