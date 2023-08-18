ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter following a deadly crash in Penfield back in June, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 3, first responders arrived at the scene of a head-on collision involving two cars on Empire Boulevard. Deputies said one of the drivers appeared impaired and was taken to a hospital, where it was revealed that she was under the influence of illegal drugs.

The other driver involved in the crash was declared dead on the scene. She was later identified as 31-year-old Juanella C. Mincey.

Following an investigation, Michaela Carwile, 28, was arrested in Henrietta on Wednesday. She has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

She was arraigned in Penfield Town Court and was taken to the Monroe County Jail on a $25k cash bail, $75k bond, or $150k surety bond.