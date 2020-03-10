Woman charged after illegal midwifery

PENN YANN, N.Y. (WROC) — A Belfast woman has been arrested for allegedly helping another woman with her illegal midwifery practice in Penn Yann.

51-year-old Melissa Carman is charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and hindering practice.

According to police, Carman illegally provided Elizabeth Catlin with prescription maternity drugs. Cailin is currently facing more than 90 charges including criminally negligent homicide.

Police said Catlin caused the death of a newborn in October of 2019. Carmen is due in court on March 20.