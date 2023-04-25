ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sister of a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of their step-father is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

In May 2021, William Mason was reported missing from Parma, with police declaring his disappearance suspicious. A month later, human remains were found in a fire pit near his home, which were confirmed to have belonged to Mason.

Dawn Mitchel, 46, and her brother Lance, 43, were Mason’s step-children. They were arrested in August in connection to his killing. Dawn is being charged with tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a corpse.

Her brother Lance was initially charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and concealment of a corpse. Last week, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after admitting that he killed him over not being able to see his dying mother and for his childhood toys being given away.

Dawn is expected to appear in court at 11:00 a.m.