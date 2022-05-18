ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on North Winton Road in early February.

Authorities say there was a minor two-car crash near North Winton and Blossom Roads around 2:20 a.m. on February 6. Richard Massey Jr., 36, was not involved in the crash, but knew one of the drivers who was, pulled over to the side of the road.

As he exited his vehicle he was struck and killed by one of the vehicles involved in the initial accident and after striking Massey Jr., that vehicle fled the scene.

Rochester police say the suspect vehicle was identified and impounded within 48 hours, but they say the registered owner of the vehicle — 38-year-old Fatimah Holiday, was not fully cooperative with investigators.

On Wednesday, Holiday was taken into custody and charged with second-degree insurance fraud and first-degree hindering prosecution. She was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Police say they are still working to identify a person of interest in the investigation who was a customer of the Blossom Road Pub on the night of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this person, or the crash, is asked to call 911: