Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Brighton arraigned, pled not guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester woman who was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on in Brighton was in court on Thursday.

24-year-old Angelina Griffin was arraigned on one count of second degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of an incident arising out of use of a motor vehicle resulting in death without reporting. She pled not guilty.

Griffin’s next court day will be May 20 at 10 a.m. for motions hearing.

She is currently being held no bail, no release.