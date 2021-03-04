Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Brighton arraigned, pled not guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester woman who was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on in Brighton was in court on Thursday.
24-year-old Angelina Griffin was arraigned on one count of second degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of an incident arising out of use of a motor vehicle resulting in death without reporting. She pled not guilty.
MORE | Brighton police: Deadly hit-and-run intentional, woman charged with murder
Griffin’s next court day will be May 20 at 10 a.m. for motions hearing.
She is currently being held no bail, no release.