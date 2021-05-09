Woman arrested for stabbing brother in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of Washington Square, near Park street late Saturday evening.

Officers found a 40-year-old man, Straughter Hosea, stabbed in the arm and chest.

The investigation revealed the suspect, 35-year-old Sherea Hosea, is the victim’s sister. She stabbed her brother after an argument, according to police.

Straughter was transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Sherea was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. She is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.