Woman arrested for fatal Brighton crash to appear in court on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester woman charged in fatal crash in Brighton in November is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

20-year-old Ninoshka Vazquez-Ruiz was charged with two county of criminally negligent homicide, assault and several traffic violations — including speeding for going over 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.

According to court documents, Vazquez-Ruiz told police she fell asleep at the wheel. She cited a family history of dizzy spells and told investigators she closed her eyes. Documents also said she was driving with a learner’s permit.

9-year-old Mila Ruangsuwana and her 45-year-old nanny Elmira Kamilevna Hall were killed in the crash.

