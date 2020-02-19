Woman arrested for Brighton fatal crash to appear in court Wednesday

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester woman charged in a fatal crash in Brighton last November is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Ninoshka Vazquez-Ruiz, 20, was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, assault and several traffic tickets — including speeding for going over 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.

According to court documents, Vazquez-Ruiz told police she fell asleep at the wheel. She cited a family history of dizzy spells and told investigators she closed her eyes. Documents also say she was driving with a learner’s permit.

9-year-old Mina Ruangsuwana and her 45-year-old nanny Elmira Hall died in the crash.

