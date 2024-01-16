ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman has been accused of abandoning three animals in an unsanitary apartment in Clifton Springs.

According to the Ontario County Humane Society, Alyssa Rondon, 33, was evicted from her East Main Street apartment. It was alleged that she left behind two kittens and a male German Shepherd.

The Humane Society said dog and cat feces was found throughout the apartment, along with rotting food covered with bugs, and no fresh water or food. The animals were removed from the home and are being cared for at the Humane Society.

Rondon was arrested in Geneva and charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment. She was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.