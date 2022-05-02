ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 36-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a stabbing last month and a woman has been arrested.

According to police, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 3:20 a.m. on April 18 after 36-year-old Timothy Williams was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities say Williams was stabbed in his upper body, unconscious, and in critical condition. He died on April 27.

Officials say 28-year-old Shaderea Flemings was arrested and charged with first-degree assault before Williams succumbed to injuries and now that his death has been ruled a homicide, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office will consider upgrading the criminal charges.

Police said the stabbing was a result of an argument and said Felmings and Williams were in a domestic relationship.

This stabbing marks the city’s 24th homicide so far this year.