ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested following a car crash in Wolcott last year that killed a 5-year-old and injured four teenagers, according to the New York State Police.

On August 4, 2022, police and first responders responded to Younglove Road for a crash involving a pick-up truck. Investigators said the truck left the road and ended up getting submerged in Red Creek.

Fire crews said that three passengers in the bed of the truck were ejected, two needed help getting out, and two others were able to get out themselves.

A five-year-old child was taken to Oswego Hospital, but did not survive. A 17-year-old was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. The remaining minors — two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were taken to different hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 28-year-old Kayla Perotta, was also taken to Oswego Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was arrested last Tuesday and charged with second and third-degree assault.

Perotta was given a pre-trial release and is expected to return to Wayne County Court on November 28, 2023 at 2 p.m.