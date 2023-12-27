ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman with outstanding warrants was found unconscious behind the wheel of a stolen car, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday morning, deputies said they found a stolen Nissan Sentra from Penfield at the intersection on Jay Scutti Boulevard. The car was not moving, despite the light being green.

As deputies approached the vehicle, they said that Casey R. Clohessy, 36, was found unconscious behind the steering wheel with drug paraphernalia on the seat next to her. It was alleged she tried to drive off, but the deputy took the keys out of the ignition. They added she tried to run away, but she was arrested after a brief chase.

MCSO discovered that Clohessy had outstanding arrest warrants out of Monroe County Court, Rochester City Court, and Irondequoit Town Court.

Clohessy was charged with third and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and resisting arrest. She was arraigned at Henrietta Town Court and taken to Monroe County Jail.