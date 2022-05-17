JAVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office say a woman was airlifted to ECMC after being shot Monday night.

Jared Wrazen, 29, was ultimately arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say deputies responded to a home on Holland Road in the Town of Java around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a violent domestic incident.

Shortly thereafter, another 911 call reported that a woman was shot. The 29-year-old of victim was shot in the abdomen, according to police. She was treated at the scene by first responders but ultimately flown from the scene to ECMC via Mercy Flight.

There is no word on the victim’s condition as of Tuesday morning.

Police say a 63-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were also in the home at the time of the shooting and each of them were unharmed physically.

Wrazen was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw Court and held without bail. Authorities say further charges are likely.