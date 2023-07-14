ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested after thousands of dollars worth of products were stolen from an Ulta Beauty store in Victor, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said back on June 15, 22-year-old Fantasia Octavia Speed left the store with over $8,000 worth of merchandise and didn’t pay. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Speed was located Monday by the Brighton Police Department and arrested. She was charged with grand larceny in the third degree.

She was taken to the Ontario County Jail and appeared in the Town of Victor Court Wednesday afternoon.