ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a vehicle with a baby in it was stolen in the Town of Gates on Wednesday, according to the Gates Police Department.

According to police, the vehicle owner pulled into Modern Nails on Howard Road at 7:30 p.m. to pick up a friend. She got out of the vehicle briefly to signal to her friend when someone got into the car and drove off with her two-month-old child still inside.

A Gates officer found the car in the area of Buffalo Road and Mt. Read Boulevard, which took off when the officer tried to stop it. A chase ensued before the vehicle stopped on Rockview Terrace. Police said the suspect ran off but was quickly apprehended. The baby was recovered safe.

35-year-old Meghan Daniels was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, fourth-degree grand larceny, aggravated DWI, and DWAI. She was released to appear in court at a later date.