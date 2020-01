ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman accused of stabbing a man in Rochester is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

27-year-old Jazmine Simmons was convicted of murder for the death of 73-year-old George Rogers in December.

In January of last year, Simmons got into an argument with Rogers — where she then stabbed him 76 times in his home.

Rogers body was found the following month by his landlord.