ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is in custody for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in a home near Albion, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Oak Orchard Road in the Town of Barre Monday morning for a domestic incident involving a knife. Upon arrival, they said the suspect, 57-year-old Nathalie Ann Smith, stabbed the victim, a 59-year-old man, multiple times.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Smith was evaluated at a hospital and later arrested.

Smith was charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

She was arraigned in Orleans County Court Monday evening and an order of protection was issued for the victim.