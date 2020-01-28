Woman pleads guilty to running over two kids in Gates last summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman involved in a crash that left two young children seriously injured last summer in Gates pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Letoya Palmo, 29, pleaded guilty to all charges, including assault and reckless endangerment. As part of the plea deal, she’ll serve at least two and a half hears in prison, but could serve up to seven years when she faces sentencing on April 28th.

Palmo was behind the wheel last July when her car jumped the curb on Lyell Avenue and struck two children being pulled in a wagon by their father. The children, 2 years old and 10 months old at the time, were critically injured.

Palmo was initially charged with reckless driving, moving from a lane unsafely, operation an un-inspected motor vehicle and two tickets for an unrestrained child for the Lyell Avenue crash that critically injured a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old.

After further investigation, Palmo’s charges were upgraded. Originally, police said she told officers she turned around to check on her children in the back seat, but police said she was actually using her phone at the time of the crash.

Based on cell phone evidence, officials said she was using her phone to get a picture of a “for rent” sign when her car swerved off the road and struck a wagon, pinning the young children underneath the vehicle and dragging them about 50 feet.

Family members of the injured children say they are still recovering, and that the younger of them, who is now 1 years old, will need to have head surgery.

