ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tashara Levans, one of the three people accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill a U.S. postal worker is due to appear in federal court on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Levans and two others abducted the mail carrier in November, believing she stole a package containing some $70,000 worth of drugs.

The mail carrier was later released. All three were charged with kidnapping a federal employee — and face a maximum of life in prison.