ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who was previously sentenced for her role in concealing a human corpse was arrested for a probation violation, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 25-year-old Lacrita Verstreate was already incarcerated in the Ontario County Jail on Tuesday for an unrelated warrant, when she was charged. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Verstreate was the second person arrested following the discovery of a body behind Geneva General Hospital on June 2022.

Investigators said that on June 5, 44-year-old Keith Morlang had a medical emergency in Waterloo. Scott and others told his family that they would take him to a hospital. It was alleged they took him to a parking lot and hid him.