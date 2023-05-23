ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — A woman from the Town of Butler was arrested Monday evening following an investigation into an assault with a weapon.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Elizabeth Merritt allegedly was arguing with her neighbor when she retrieved a baseball bat from inside her home and approached the victim — screaming to get off of her property.

Investigators said that the victim was struck several times before being tackled to the ground. They said that Merritt continued to strike the victim with the baseball bat. Officers say that the two were separated without further incident.

Merritt was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, third-degree menacing, and fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Merritt was taken to the Wayne County Jail, where she awaits arraignment before a judge.