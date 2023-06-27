ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wolcott man who was convicted on child pornography charges was sentenced to 35 years in prison and ten years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors said that between November 2021 and February 2022, 37-year-old Jacob Ritchie chatted with an NYSP investigator online — thinking that he was messaging a 12-year-old girl.

It was alleged that Ritchie, a level three sex offender, asked for the child to make pornographic images, tried to persuade the child to meet for sex, and sent images of child pornography. The images, according to investigators, featured children as young as eight years old.

A search was conducted on Ritchie’s home, with police saying they recovered a cell phone with pictures of toddlers and children being subjected to violence and sexual abuse. Ritchie admitted to police that he sexually abused multiple children and pleaded guilty in October 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Ritchie had child sexual abuse convictions back in 2012, 2016, and 2017.