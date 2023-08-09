ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wolcott man was arrested on weapon charges after a police chase led to a crash in the Town of Ontario, according to New York State Police.

On Monday evening, the Cayuga County Emergency Dispatch Center was made aware of an unauthorized use of a 2004 Chevy Suburban with a handgun.

After sharing that information with local law enforcement, Rochester police tried stopping the vehicle, which led to the chase on State Route 104. Officers lost the vehicle on Lake Road in Webster near the Wayne County line.

According to troopers, the driver crashed the car in the area of Lake Road and Furnace Road in Ontario. He attempted to run away but was arrested.

Jacob D. Gonyeau, 25, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

(Photo/New York State Police)

In addition, Gonyeau was also issued several traffic violations. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail.