WNY US attorney investigating if any locals involved in Capitol Hill riot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The federal prosecutor for Western New York is investigating whether any local residents broke the law in connection with the attack at the nation’s capital.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said his office has received information about locals who went to Washington on Wednesday. Investigators are working to determine whether any of them stormed the Capitol Building, and took part in the looting, vandalism, physical violence and other illegal activity.

“We have received a number of leads and tips regarding yesterday’s events at the Capitol Building. Working with our law enforcement partners, we are actively investigating the information we have obtained. Should we determine that there is a legal nexus between the crimes committed at the Capitol and our jurisdiction, we will not hesitate to charge those responsible. Violence is never an acceptable means of protest. We are one Nation, and as such, the unity which comes from a shared respect for both the rule of law and one another represents our only hope for lasting solutions to the challenges we face. Escalating hostility and violence diminishes us all.”

— U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr.