RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum was vandalized late Tuesday night.

According to the museum officials, vandals took an army tractor for a joyride by smashing an emergency window on the passenger car set located at the local attraction.

Officials say several other pieces of equipment were also tampered with, including a set of fire extinguishers that were discharged inside one of the train cabs on display.

The museum shared the aforementioned details on its Facebook page Tuesday and asked the public’s help in identifying the person involved in the crime.

Monroe County sheriff deputies are currently investigating this incident. Museum officials say they will be going through security camera footage and other measures to help find the suspect or suspects.

