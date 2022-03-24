WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — According to one man, the victims shot in a Williamson house invasion fought back against the burglars.

News 8 spoke with a man Thursday evening who wanted to keep his identity private for security reasons. He says he was on-scene in the aftermath of the home invasion and is close to the victims.

He says for those in the house, it was a normal night around dinner time. That’s until there was a knock at the door and intruders forced their way in.

Two male residents were upstairs and came down…as soon as they got to the last step, one man was shot with a shotgun. News 8 was told he decided to push back.



“I don’t know if it was the adrenaline in him, but he started fighting back with one of them,” says the man.

The other male resident also started to fight the intruder. Another intruder ran off, firing his gun. The guns he says, wrestled away; the two residents were critically wounded while protecting their family.

Police say in all, four people were struck and seriously hurt: the two residents, and the two burglars who entered the home.

The victim who was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital we’re told is hanging on. “He is recovering. They got done with surgery and he’s awake and talking,” he says.

Who the criminals are is still not clear. Police say there are four suspects now detained, two of them are a 17 and an 18-year-old. Those teens are charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and criminal use of a firearm.

The man says this was an attempted burglary. “People have told me it was a friend,” he says.

Police said Thursday this was not a random house invasion, adding there is indeed a connection. Police say all of this is under investigation.

