Sodus Central School bus driver arrested for DWAI after empty bus overturned in crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Williamson man and Sodus Central School bus driver was arrested on Monday after a crash, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Cahill, 62, of Williamson, was identified as the driver of the bus which overturned in a crash. No children were on board at the time.

“Mr. Cahill was identified as the bus operator on scene and showed signs of impairment by alcohol,” officials said in a statement.

According to the WCSO, Cahill failed field sobriety testing and was arrested for driving while ability impaired by alcohol, operating a commercial vehicle with a BAC more than .06 but less than .08, and received traffic citations for moving from lane unsafely and failure to use designated lane.

Cahill was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and released on traffic tickets with a BAC of .07%.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date.