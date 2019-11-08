Live Now
Wilbern found guilty for 2003 robbery, homicide at Xerox Federal Credit Union

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sixteen long years after a robbery and murder, a family finally has closure.

Richard Wilbern was found guilty Friday morning of murder and robbery.

Wilbern was convicted of a roberry at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster back in 2003. During that robbery, 51-year-old Raymond Batzel of Lima was killed. Another man, Joseph Doud, was shot in the shoulder, but survived.

Wilbern was arrested and charged in 2016 in connection to the robbery-homicide, 13 years after the crime had occurred.

During a separate case, investigators were able to use Wilbern’s saliva from an envelope and match it with a genetic sample off of an umbrella left at the scene.

Wilbern is scheduled to be sentenced on February 11.

