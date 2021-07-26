Wife indicted for July 4th crash that killed husband in Ogden

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman accused of causing a crash that killed her husband in Ogden on July 4th was indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury Monday.

Jennie Clark, who turned 43-years-old Monday, is now charged with:

Second degree murder

Second degree vehicular manslaughter

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death

First degree reckless endangerment in the first degree

Third counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Driving while intoxicated

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs

According to Ogden police officials, Clark was driving her family home early in the morning of July 4 when she crashed into a utility pole along Colby Street. Her husband Matthew Clark, 43, was in the car at the time, as were three children under the age of 15.

Matthew Clark was killed instantly, police said. Jennie Clark, received minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized. The children were not injured and released to family members.

Police say when they responded to the accident on Colby Street, they noticed Jennie Clark seemed intoxicated, so they started an investigation into a DWI case, but it wasn’t until they talked to the couple’s three children that they realized the crash had been caught on video — a reason why Ogden Police Chief Christopher Mears believes a murder charge was warranted.

“Mr. Clark was deceased at the scene and as our officers began an investigation, they noticed that Jennie was showing some signs of intoxication, so they began their investigation for a DWI case,” Mears said.

At that scene, police spoke to the three girls when they learned there was a recording of the moments leading up to, and after the crash.

“I think the girls were scared,” Mears said. “I think they knew something bad was going to happen and I think that’s why one of the girls turned on her cellphone and took a video of what was going on.”

Chief Mears didn’t want to go into the details of what was said on the video, but a felony complaint says Clark was allegedly speeding and arguing with her husband at the time of the crash.

“It was very shocking, very alarming and really that’s the basis right now for our murder second charge,” Mears said.

The chief says many of those who responded to the crash were volunteers who had families themselves, making it a difficult scene to respond to.

“It was good news to find out that the girls were not injured, but just the fact that the children were placed in that position, is heart-wrenching anyway, it’s very difficult,” Mears said. “And again, most of the people that showed up there are parents, but you just … that makes you work even harder to try to protect them and do the best job that you can so you can see justice served.”

Clark was taken to the Monroe County Jail where bail was previously set at $200,000 cash, $400,000 bond, and $800,000 insurance bond.