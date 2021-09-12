Wife charged in fatal Greece crash that killed her husband

GREECE, N.Y.(WROC) — A driver has been charged after a fatal crash on West Ridge Road in Greece Saturday.

According to police 52-year-old, Renee Alger was intoxicated when the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the Motorcycle, 23-year-old Trystan Sylvester was thrown some 20 feet from the bike. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alger’s husband, 54-year-old Charles Alger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but, later succumbed to his injuries.

The Algers were both from Hilton New York.

Renee Alger has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She was also issued various traffic tickets and before being released to hospital staff for treatment. Greece police believe more charges will follow. The crash is still under investigation.