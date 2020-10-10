Wheatfield man arrested after deputies say he killed his father

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Wheatfield man who deputies believe killed his father during a domestic incident on Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a residence on Hill Road in Wheatfield. Upon their arrival, deputies said they located 42-year-old Bryan Cummings who was standing outside the residence and was detained without incident.

Deputies located Cummings’ father unresponsive on the floor of the residence. Deputies identified the victim as 61-year-old Ward Cummings.

Deputies said Ward Cummings had multiple lacerations. EMS and patrol officers performed life-saving measures but Ward Cummings was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bryan Cummings is charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. He is being held pending arraignment.