Western New York man charged with stealing a baby cow

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Springville man was arrested for allegedly stealing a baby cow, New York State Police officials said Tuesday.

Authorities say 20-year-old Torrence Schmitt was arrested on August 8 and charged with petit larceny.

Police say troopers were investigating a report of a stolen calf from a location on Creek Road in the Town of Yorkshire. They determined Schmitt committed the theft.

Schmitt was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for Yorkshire Town Court, where he is due to appear in September.