West Irondequoit school counselor facing child porn charges

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A West Irondequoit school counselor is facing child porn charges, according to district officials Friday.

West Irondequoit Central School District officials said they learned Friday that counselor Scott Steinberg was charged with possessing and promoting child pornography. Officials say, based on the findings to date, Steinberg’s actions are not suspected to have involved local children.

District officials say the FBI and Greece police executed a search warrant at Steinberg’s home due to suspect possession of downloaded child pornography.

According to Monroe County District officials, Steinburg was arraigned on:

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class D Felony)

Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child (Class E Felony)

Two counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class E Felonies)

Unbeknownst to him, Steinburg was distributing child pornography to an undercover FBI investigator over a several-month period. The Federal Child Exploitation Task Force and the GPD carried out the investigation.

On Friday, Steinberg was arrested placed on administrative leave pending further findings.

Official say the district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and has initiated support and education provided by the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

“Support services are available to students, families and staff through our district and Bivona,” the district said in a press release. “If you or your child are in need of immediate support, please contact your child’s principal or call Bivona at (585) 935-7800.”

Officials say that next week the district will give families an opportunity to meet with district leaders and Bivona staff via a video conference to process questions and share resources.

“Please know that there is no higher priority for us than the safety of our students,” officials wrote. “Anyone with information specific to the investigation or concerns, should call Bivona. A trained professional can provide support, resources and guidance needed. To report abuse, call the NYS Abuse Hotline at (800) 342-3720 or submit a confidential message via this link.”

Steinberg is due to be be back in court on Wednesday, November 3 at 4 p.m. for a preliminary hearing. His bail is currently set at $50,000 cash $250,000 bond or $500,000 partially secured bond.

He also served as the president of the West Irondequoit Teachers’ Association.

