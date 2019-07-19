Webster shooting now a homicide as victim dies from injuries

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting earlier this week in Webster is now being investigated as a homicide.

Webster police officials say 29-year-old Timothy Manley Jr. has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting. Police say Manley Jr. lived on Hollywood Boulevard.

Webster police responded around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to Hollywood Boulevard for the report of a man bleeding on the ground.

Webster police have been tight-lipped about their investigation, and answered no questions during a four-minute press conference Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.