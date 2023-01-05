ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident near Culver Rd.

The RPD says their Major Crimes Unit arrested 42-year-old Webster resident Gina Inguagiato Thursday for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, insurance fraud in the third degree, tampering with physical evidence, and making a punishable false written statement.

On the morning of June 8, 2022, the RPD responded to the intersection of Culver Rd and Bay St for the report of an unresponsive person. Upon their arrival, they found a male victim in his mid-50’s laying in the roadway with head trauma. The victim was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival — and was later identified by the RPD as 67-year-old Rochester resident Samuel Thompson.

According to the RPD, it is alleged in the complaint against Inguagiato that on the day of the incident she operated her motor vehicle on Culver Rd at the intersection of Bay St. where she struck and killed Samuel Thompson. The RPD adds that Inguagiato left the scene in her motor vehicle without reporting the incident, which according to officials, is required by law.

That same day, the RPD says it is alleged that Inguagiato arranged to have her vehicle moved to Laser St. and Joseph Ave. in Rochester before calling 911 and filing a false report that her vehicle was stolen in an effort to conceal the fact that she drove her vehicle and its involvement in the fatal crash.

Inguagiato later filed a false insurance claim with her insurance carrier indicating that her vehicle has been stolen.

The RPD says Inguagiato turned herself in at the Public Safety Building and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail. Inguagiato will be arraigned Friday in Rochester City Court.