Webster police: Video shows vehicles being broken into during overnight hours

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are warning residents of several vehicle overnight break-ins involving several different neighborhoods this week.

In a Facebook post, officials said: “Webster police are investigating reports of unlocked vehicles entered and property stolen, including one vehicle.”

According to police, these break-ins occurred during the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday.

Police encourage residents to always lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables or their keys inside the vehicle.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.