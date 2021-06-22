Webster police searching for Rochester man as suspect in Monday carjacking

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Webster Police Department saying they are searching for a Rochester man as a suspect in connection to an attempted carjacking Monday.

Webster police officials say officers responded to the Savers Store on Ridge Road shortly before 4 p.m. for the report of a man who forcibly stole keys from a woman while trying to steal her car.

Authorities say the man’s attempt to steal the car were unsuccessful, but they say the man then approached another woman in a different part of the same parking lot.

Officials say the man punched the woman, threatened to kill her, then forcibly stole her vehicle.

Police say the man then left the scene in the stolen vehicle and the woman who was punched did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities say investigating officers tracked the location of the stolen vehicle into the City of Rochester. They say one of the investigators located the man matching the suspect in possession of the stolen car.

When an officer attempted to apprehend the suspect, he fled, according to police.

Officials say the suspect is still at-large.

Anyone who witnessed this crime, or has other information about it, is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.