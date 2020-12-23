Webster police make arrest in October burglary

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster police have made an arrest following an October burglary that left the suspect hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say Richard Mettler, 51, climbed through the window of a detached barn on a property along Gravel Road around 1:15 a.m. on October 27. According to investigators, the homeowner was on the property at the time and noticed movement near a chicken coop inside the barn. The homeowner loaded a 20-gauge shotgun with birdshot ammunition and entered the barn.

Police say Mettler then confronted the homeowner with a crowbar, and the homeowner shot him in the abdomen. They say Mettler fled, either pushing or grabbing the homeowner as he passed. The homeowner shot Mettler at close range, believing Mettler was attempting to take the shotgun.

Investigators say Mettler fled on foot, then drove to an address in Rochester. An ambulance was called to that address for a report of a man shot outside a shop on Birr Street. Mettler was hospitalized at that time.

Police have determined the shooting was justified. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office declined to bring the homeowner before a grand jury.

Mettler was charged with felony Burglary in the 2nd and 3rd degree along with Possession of Burglar’s Tools, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 24.