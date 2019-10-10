Webster police: Suspicious death now being investigated as a homicide

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police say they are now investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.

The Webster Police Department was called to a residence on Oakdale Drive in Webster at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of a resident.

Upon arrival responding officers located a dead female inside.

The Webster Police Department say they are investigating the death as suspicious.

They believe this is an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Details remain limited at this time.

This is Webster’s second homicide in just a few months. Back in July, 29-year-old Timothy Manley Jr. died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Hollywood Boulevard. No arrests have been made in connection to that case.

Webster police release:

