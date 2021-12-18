Webster Police investigating after a ‘series of crimes’ this weekend

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Police Department is investigating after a series of crimes occurred Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to three separate forced entry burglaries on Old Way Drive and Springfield Drive between 9:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. They say in each of these instances, no one was home at the time and a door was forced open for entry. Property was stolen at two of the three locations, and the third was vacant, police said.

Shortly thereafter — between 11:40 p.m. and 2:20 a.m. — police responded to several reports of two or three people entering vehicles in the area of Five Miles Line Road and Gravel Road between route 104. Officials say a stolen vehicle was recovered on Hightower Way and added that a resident’s vehicle was stolen around 3:15 a.m. from a house on Five Mile Line Road.

Authorities say around 6:20 a.m., police located and detained a male that “may be connected to these crimes.” Police say after he was interviewed, he was released pending further investigation.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance systems in this area to check if there is possible evidence in the aforementioned time frames. Anyone with information related to these is crimes is asked to contact the Webster Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

