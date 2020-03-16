Webster police investigating home-invasion robbery on Gravel Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Police Department is investigating a “home-invasion robbery” that it says occurred late Sunday night.

The Department announced the investigation in a post to the Department Facebook page on Monday.

Police say the incident occurred in the “1000 block of Gravel Road, between Empire and Ridge Road.” The incident is estimated to have taken place around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night.

The Department is asking for help from the Webster public in the investigation. In its post, the Webster Police Department asked, “If you live or work in this area and have a surveillance camera on the outside of your home/business, please contact the Webster Police Department and ask to speak to an investigator.”

The post continued, “Our people will also be reaching out to locations where cameras are known to be present.”

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Webster Police.